Dealing with stress of six months of flooding in Alexander County

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Flooding across Alexander County causes stressful days and sleepless nights, and it’s far from over.
“When one of us has trouble putting one foot in front of the other, there’s somebody else with our arms wrapped around one another carrying us,” said Becky Glodo, East Cape Girardeau Village Clerk.
While the Illinois National Guard sandbags to save homes, community members try to keep each other above water too.
“Sometimes right now we just can’t fix it. We just have to react to the situation at hand, and that’s hard, because sometimes you just feel so helpless," said Glodo. “You wake up in the morning, and you face another day and you’re ready to fight, and it’s been a tough day, and you do it all over again. And not just me. Everybody’s doing it.”
One of her main concerns, the flooding’s impact on children who live in East Cape Girardeau.
“It just gets tough. We can’t fix it we just have to help one another. And I have to say, this community right now has been united,” she said.
“We’re not done yet. We haven’t won yet,” said Alexander County EMA Director, Mike Turner. “Long hours, long weeks, have turned into long months.”
According to Turner, their efforts started six months ago when the Ohio River flooded. Now they’re dealing with the Mississippi River.
“And I asked if we could just call this the flood that won’t go away," he said.
Glodo said one thing keeps her going each day.
“Actually the power of prayer from our surrounding communities and each other,” she said.
