Crash blocks A Highway in Bollinger Co., Mo. driver airlifted from scene

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash is blocking traffic in Bollinger County, Missouri.
According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office this is on A Highway just east of O Highway.
The roadway is closed at this time.
Bollinger County Sheriff Darin Shell said a log truck overturned on the roadway.
The driver was airlifted from the scene according to Shell.
The truck is currently being removed from the scene by a large recovery vehicle.
Shell said the road is expected to be blocked for another two hours.
