Crash blocks A Highway in Bollinger Co., Mo. driver airlifted from scene
The roadway is closed at this time. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | July 12, 2019 at 7:53 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 8:25 AM

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash is blocking traffic in Bollinger County, Missouri.

According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office this is on A Highway just east of O Highway.

Bollinger County Sheriff Darin Shell said a log truck overturned on the roadway.

The driver was airlifted from the scene according to Shell.

The truck is currently being removed from the scene by a large recovery vehicle.

Shell said the road is expected to be blocked for another two hours.

