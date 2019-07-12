‘Common horse sense has flown out the window:’ Rep. Bost addressed fixing Len Small Levee in committee meeting

“This is a situation where common horse sense has flown out the window," Bost said. "We are looking at, and this is for the members of the committee, and on record if we don’t cure this problem and that cut occurs all the way across. Now, all of a sudden, because of the change in the river level over the 17 miles around that bend, now all of sudden drops that same level in three miles the navigation stops that will change the way we transport our goods whether it is for agriculture or anything else when we have to all of a sudden stop north of Cairo, transfer off of barges into trucks, take it south and move it that way. This is not a good way to do business. The American people can see this is an issue but unfortunately whether it is Congress or working with the Corps we can’t get this figured out. I’m looking forward to making sure we get it figured out and we get it fixed.”