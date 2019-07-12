Cape Girardeau store helping out their Illinois neighbors dealing with flooding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Petco in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is doing what it can to help out the folks in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois who are impacted by the flooding.
The store is taking donations of dog food, cat food, litter, treats and anything else an animal could need.
Store Manager Jennifer Jeffries said a lot of folks have evacuated their homes and left their pets in the care of neighbors.
“We have an employee of our own that works here she lives just on the other side of the bridge and she actually has to walk through 13-inches of water every day to get back and forth to her truck, and she has several animals of her own and all of her neighbors do as well,” said Jeffries.
Jeffries said they will take the donations across the Mississippi River once they have a good amount of supplies.
She also said they are not taking cash donations.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.