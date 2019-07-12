Cape Girardeau city council to discuss consultant for new aquatic center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city council will discuss a pool design consultant at its next meeting on Monday, July 15.
If approved, the city would hire a St. Louis consulting company to design the indoor aquatic facility project.
The fee for the project is estimated at $25,750.
In January, the city and school leaders agreed to build the new aquatic center at Jefferson Elementary, along with other building improvements to the school and Alma Schrader Elementary.
The aquatic center alone was estimated to cost $4 million.
In April, voters approved Proposition Y, a $12 million bond issue, for Cape Public Schools that included building improvements and the aquatic center.
In March, 21 community members formed a committee to give recommendations to the city council and public school board for features to the new pool.
The committee was expected to finish its work in the fall.
