Blythville, Ar. man killed in rollover crash in Dunklin Co., Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after a crash in Dunklin County, Missouri.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:05 a.m. on Rt. NN at Gobbler.
Obispo R. Sapon Sic, 21 of Blythville, Ar., was headed south on the roadway.
Officials said the vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Sapon Sic was pronounced dead at the scene by Pemiscot County Coroner James Brimhall around 4:50 a.m.
