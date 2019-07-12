Blythville, Ar. man killed in rollover crash in Dunklin Co., Mo.

Blythville, Ar. man killed in rollover crash in Dunklin Co., Mo.
Officials said the vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | July 12, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 9:34 AM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after a crash in Dunklin County, Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:05 a.m. on Rt. NN at Gobbler.

Obispo R. Sapon Sic, 21 of Blythville, Ar., was headed south on the roadway.

Officials said the vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Sapon Sic was pronounced dead at the scene by Pemiscot County Coroner James Brimhall around 4:50 a.m.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.