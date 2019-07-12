Additions made to Ill. health care community map

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Two new additions have been added to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) Public Health Community Map.
IDPH has added maternal and child health data to the state’s Community Map.
Data for this category in the Public Health Community Map will include details on low birth weight, breastfeeding, prenatal care in the first trimester, smoking during pregnancy and teen birth weight.
Other additions include data on alcohol-impaired driving deaths, uninsured individuals younger than 65 years, unemployed individuals 16 years and older who are looking for work and children younger than 18 years living in poverty.
IDPH also said it will be updating data for the following categories currently available on the map:
- asthma
- behavioral health
- cardiovascular
- diabetes
- emergency department visits
- heart attack
- heart failure
- pneumonia
- readmission data
The IDPH Public Health Community Map is available online to the public. Click here to view the map and its options.
The map allows users to select information about the quality and access to health care in Illinois county by county.
The data also highlights the socioeconomic, geographic and racial/ethnic disparities.
IDPH states the data shown in the map can be used to increase awareness of health issues and determine health care resource needs in communities statewide.
