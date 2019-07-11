8 year old killed, 4 injured after vehicle hits Mennonite buggy in St. Francois Co., Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A pick-up truck and Mennonite buggy collided in St. Francois County, Missouri around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 11.
According to Corporal Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one 8-year-old child was killed in the crash.
The child along with five others were in the buggy heading northbound on OO Highway south of DD.
Wheetley said the 19-year-old driver of the buggy was not injured. However, four others in the buggy suffered serious injuries.
They include a 50 year old, 28 year old, 12 year old and a 10 year old.
Wheetley said two teens in a pickup were headed northbound on their way to work when the vehicle hit the buggy from behind.
This happened between Farmington and Fredericktown, Mo.
A reconstruction team was on the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.