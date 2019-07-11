7-year-old killed, several injured after truck hits Mennonite buggy in St. Francois Co., Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | July 11, 2019 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 6:49 AM

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A truck and Mennonite buggy collided in St. Francois County, Missouri around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 11.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a seven-year-old boy was killed in the crash. The Highway Patrol previously reported the child was eight years old.

It happened between Farmington and Fredericktown, Mo.

A 16-year-old male was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado 2500 northbound on Highway OO, south of Highway DD, when troopers say he failed to see the horse-drawn buggy because he was “inattentive to the road."

According to the crash report, the truck hit the rear of the buggy, throwing in it everyone out.

The seven-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the crash report seven people were inside the buggy.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

A 10-year-old male and a 12-year-old female were air lifted to a St. Louis hospital.

The 19-year-old driver of the buggy was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to an area medical center for minor injuries.

