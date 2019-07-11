What you need to know July 11

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Thursday, July 11.
Dew points will continue to decrease through the day as a cold front moves to the southeast.
Lisa Michaels says this will allow more comfortable conditions today and heading into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
There is a small chance of scattered showers/storms in our southeastern counties during the afternoon that could form along the front.
Dry conditions with sunny skies will stay around through the weekend. Temperatures will warm up on Saturday back into the mid 90s, but it will not feel as sticky.
We will track a possible tropical cyclone that may bring rain to the Heartland in the beginning of next week.
Dew point levels increase during this time so it will feel muggy with higher heat index values again.
- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) approved a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
- Deputies responded to a call of a woman being shot at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday.
- The Illinois National Guard is leaving East Cape Girardeau, but the Air National Guard and Army Reserve will take their place.
- Mold is something many homeowners affected by floodwaters need to be worried about.
A driver in Canada was charged with failing to properly secure a child.
A crash left a large cactus sticking out of a vehicle’s windshield.
