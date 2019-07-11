Remember to take precautions while cleaning up the mess after floodwaters leave

(KFVS) - Some people may be waiting for floodwaters to recede, but others are already starting the cleanup process.
The Southern Seven Health Department wants to remind everyone to use caution when clearing debris and removing water.
Mold, contaminated drinking and cooking water, unsafe food and unwanted pests, such as snakes, spiders and insects, are just some of the things to keep in mind while cleaning up.
Here are some recommended actions:
· Insect repellent is highly recommended to keep away mosquitoes and ticks.
· Use sunscreen to help prevent sunburns.
· Wear protective footwear like water boots if working in standing water.
· Have a current tetanus vaccination (valid for 10 years).
· Wash hands frequently.
· Stay hydrated while working.
Be aware of all unsafe water supplies and follow instructions.
Never eat food that may have come in contact with floodwaters. Throw out food left in the freezer and refrigerator even if your electricity is on when you return. It is unknown how long you may have been without power while you were gone.
Have all gas lines and electrical sources checked for damage. If your home is wired for gas, do not turn on lights, use candles, oil or gas lanterns or torches as they may cause an explosion.
For more information, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or go to southern7.org.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.