Pink Up: Free Lung Screening Program

“Unfortunately, if someone comes in with significant weight loss, or they are coughing up blood, or they have skeletal pain, or shortness of breath that’s secondary to the cancer, that means that it is a late stage and that’s not where I want to see them," said Meadors. "That’s why lung cancer screening is ideal because this is where you can intervene and potentially offer a cure. Now with the low dose CT scan there is some significant reduction in risk to the smoker.”