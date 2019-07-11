Paducah, Ky. man arrested on murder charges after the shooting death of his wife

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a call of a woman being shot at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived they found Judy Stalcup, 60, of Paducah, Ky. and learned that she had been shot. Mrs. Stalcup was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.
Detectives interviewed Anthony Stalcup, 64, of Paducah, Ky. at the scene and he gave several versions of what happened before admitting to shooting his wife.
Anthony Stalcup was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a felon.
The investigation is on-going.
