Ohio babysitter accused of beating children with belt, breaking toddler’s back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/CNN) - An Ohio babysitter is charged with assault and endangering children after she allegedly abused several children in her care.
Destinie Preston was arrested Wednesday following two alleged incidents of child abuse.
The grandmother of three children, ages 1, 2 and 4, says Preston, a family friend, watched the kids between June 27 and June 30. But when she went to pick them up, she says she noticed injuries on all three children.
The family went to the emergency room. The grandmother says the 2-year-old was so badly hurt that he kept slipping in and out of consciousness.
According to court documents, an examination found bruises and welts on the 4-year-old from being whipped with a belt. The 2-year-old had bruises and welts on his arms, back, buttocks and face.
“The sight of their bodies and his head, they’re 2 and 4. What can possess you to beat on a 2-and 4-year-old?” the grandmother said.
Doctors assured the grandmother the wounds were only surface-level and would heal.
However, the 1-year-old had fractures to her back caused by compression, according to the documents. The grandmother says doctors told her the injury was likely caused by getting slammed into a car seat or high chair.
Preston was allegedly involved in another incident in May 2018. According to court documents, the suspect allowed a 2-year-old child to play unsupervised in her yard for at least two hours with two other children.
During that time, the child suffered compression fractures to his spine as well as two subdural hematomas, bruising and swelling.
Preston told police she did not check on the child for two hours because she had other guests in her home.
Assault and endangering children charges were filed in that case in December 2018, but the arrest warrant was never served.
Preston is now facing three counts of assault and three counts of endangering children. She is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday.
