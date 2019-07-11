MoDOT: Commission approves Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

RICHMOND, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) approved a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) on Wednesday, July 10.
The program lists 1,872 highways and bridge projects that are planned by state and regional agencies. !,014 miles of interstate pavement, 1,346 miles of major route pavements, 2,652 miles of minor route pavements and 213 bridges are all on the list of projects under the program.
The program details an annual construction program that averages $924 million per year for a five-year period. MoDOT needs $825 million additionally from its “Citizen’s Guide to Transportation Funding” to focus on bridges.
Gov. Mike Parson signed an assembly approved the budget for an additional $50 million for rehabilitation and/or reconstruction of 45 bridges. Money originally dedicated to bridge projects can now be used for improvements of the state system of roads and bridges. This program was developed using funding consistent with the FAST Act, which expires in 2020
MoDOT and planning partners worked together to identify specific projects that would be delayed, should federal funding be reduced.
“The STIP represents our commitment to Missourians of the projects that will be developed and delivered over the next five years,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “However, this STIP recognizes the serious consequences to our plans if policymakers in Washington are unable to fix the Highway Trust Fund. In Missouri, that puts $613 million of projects including 5,423 lane-miles of roadway improvements and 55 bridge projects in jeopardy in FY 2021 and 2022. We have worked with our planning partners to determine these at-risk projects and offer a qualified commitment of project delivery.”
The draft of the program also includes detailed project information for non-highway modes of transportation and a section detailing planned operations and maintenance activities for the next three years.
