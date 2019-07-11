Mo. gov. signs laws making in-home child care safer

“For over a decade, families of children who have died in unlicensed care have urged the general assembly to take action by fixing the lax laws to prevent future tragedies,” said Senator Jill Schupp (D-St. Louis). “Finally, after the tireless and persistent work of so many, the loophole has been closed and more accountability standards for providers are in place. I am thankful to all who have helped make this legislation protecting our vulnerable young children, law in the State of Missouri.”