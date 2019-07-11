Mo. gov. signs laws making in-home child care safer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law a child protection bill that includes “Nathan’s Law” protecting young children recieving care and education in unlicensed in-home child care providers.
Beginning August 28 providers may care for a total of six children and no more than three under age 2.
The current law allows an unlicensed in-home child care provider to care for four or less unrelated children as well as an unlimited number of related children.
The legislation increases the criminal penalties involved as well as a civil penalty.
“For over a decade, families of children who have died in unlicensed care have urged the general assembly to take action by fixing the lax laws to prevent future tragedies,” said Senator Jill Schupp (D-St. Louis). “Finally, after the tireless and persistent work of so many, the loophole has been closed and more accountability standards for providers are in place. I am thankful to all who have helped make this legislation protecting our vulnerable young children, law in the State of Missouri.”
The new law goes into effect on August 28.
