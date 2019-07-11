Mo. Gov. Parson signs bills fixing glitch on insurance for aged out foster care children

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed bills HB 397 and SB 514 that fixed an oversight in the Affordable Care Act related to youth formerly in foster care in the state.
Former foster youth in Missouri up to age 26 will be able to access Medicaid beginning August 28, 2019, when the bill takes effect.
“I am very glad that we were able to close this loophole and allow the out of state foster care children the opportunity for healthcare coverage,” said Representative David Wood (R-Versailles). “There are a lot of challenges facing youth aging out of foster care and having healthcare coverage takes some of the issues away.”
One of the most popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act is the ability for children to stay on their parents’ health insurance until they turn 26. Language passed in only required a state to provide Medicaid to that individual if they aged out of that specific foster system.
If a youth aged out of Illinois’s foster system but moved to Missouri to work, they are not allowed to maintain their public insurance in Missouri.
Congress passed and President Trump signed into law a federal fix to this provision within the ACA, but it will not take effect until January 1, 2023.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.