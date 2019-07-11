Mo. First Lady Teresa Parson, Representative Swan visiting Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc. (SADI) will welcome Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson and Representative Kathy Swan on July 11
Parson will be at SADI from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to Executive Director of SADI Donna Thompson the First Lady has a strong interest in children with special needs.
The organization has invited agencies and organizations from the area who provide services to children with special needs to visit with Parson during that time, Thompson said.
SADI officials said this meeting will give the Frist Lady an understanding of the services available to special needs children in southeast Missouri..
