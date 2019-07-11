2 men considered armed, dangerous wanted by police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be on the lookout for two wanted men which could be considered armed and/or dangerous.
The Sheriff’s Office said Dylan Edmison and Collin Sechrest should not be approached.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Edmison is wanted as an armed habitual criminal.
Edmison, 24, is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with red hair and blues eyes. He was reportedly last known to be living in the Opdyke, Ill. area.
The Sheriff’s Office said Sechrest failed to show up to serve jail time.
Sechrest, 19, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was reportedly last known to be living in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The public is urged to contact local police if either of the men are spotted or to contact the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 618-242-8477. Callers are asked to give police details about the suspects and their possible whereabouts.
