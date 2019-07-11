Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Tucker Beathard and Jordan Davis will no longer perform in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - What was expected to be a huge concert and tailgate party is now canceled.
According to Pepsi MidAmerica, Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Tucker Beathard and Jordan Davis were set to perform in Marion, Ill. on Sunday, July 21 to kick off the County 4 Country promotion.
Rent One Park was supposed to host the campaign's kick off concert and special pre-game gathering.
However, Pepsi said on Thursday, July 11 all events scheduled for the kick-off concert will not go on.
Pepsi did not give a reason why.
Ticket holders should expect to receive an email from Eventbrite about refunds.
The summer-long can promotion is aimed at raising awareness about military veterans.
A portion of proceeds will support organizations like Honor Flight, Folds of Honor and Wounded Warrior Project.
Pepsi said Gilbert’s concert is not affiliated with the Country 4 Country Campaign.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.