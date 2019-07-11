Ky. man, woman arrested on meth charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man and a Hederson woman are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop and search of an apartment on Tuesday night, July 9.
Daniel Miller, 31, was arrested after a traffic stop on the 1800 block of Cairo Road.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives, Miller was stopped for driving a truck in an erratic manner.
After his arrest, detectives said Miller admitted to having methamphetamine in his pocket and inside the vehicle.
Detectives report they found methamphetamine in the truck and money believed to be proceeds from alleged drug sales.
In connection with the traffic stop investigation, detectives searched Miller’s apartment on 210 S. 19th St. in Paducah.
Detectives said they found methamphetamine packaged for sale, digital scales, marijuana, Suboxone pills and other paraphernalia.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, approximately 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $5,000 and approximately $2,000 in cash believed to the the proceeds of illegal drugs was reportedly seized from Miller’s apartment.
Detectives report they also arrested Miller’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Sabrina Adams of Henderson, who was at the apartment.
Miller was charged with failure to or improper signal, failure to notify Department of Transportation of an address change, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a second degree controlled substance-Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adams was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
