KSP: Human remains found in connection with Savannah Spurlock investigation

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police and FBI officials confirmed that human remains were found just before midnight on July 10.
The remains are believed to be connected to the search for Savannah Spurlock according to officials.
Kentucky State Police said the remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner in Frankfort for an autopsy and identification.
FBI Louisville officials confirmed that the search was in Garrard County.
Officials said state police and Richmond police were aiding in the search.
