Administrative Kentucky State Police phone lines back up in Mayfield, 911 still affected
By Jasmine Adams | July 11, 2019 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated July 11 at 10:47 AM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police officials said some phone lines are having technical difficulties at KSP Post 1 in Mayfield.

As of 10:30 a.m. the administrative phone lines were back up.

911 lines are still down at this time.

State police can be reached by calling 270-856-3721, 270-856-3722, 270-575-7228, or 270-575-7045.

State police said if you have an emergency your call will be answered.

All calls are currently being routed to the post’s back up Public Safety Answering Point at Paducah - McCracken County 911.

The information will be relayed back to KSP Post 1 for service.

All non-emergency calls should be made to: 502-395-1691, 502-395-1698, or 502-682-0379.

KSP Post 1 takes administrative calls for Mayfield Police Department, Mayfield Fire/EMS, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Fire Agencies, Lyon County EMS, and Eddyville Police Department.

