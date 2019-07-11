Administrative Kentucky State Police phone lines back up in Mayfield, 911 still affected

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police officials said some phone lines are having technical difficulties at KSP Post 1 in Mayfield.
As of 10:30 a.m. the administrative phone lines were back up.
911 lines are still down at this time.
State police can be reached by calling 270-856-3721, 270-856-3722, 270-575-7228, or 270-575-7045.
State police said if you have an emergency your call will be answered.
All calls are currently being routed to the post’s back up Public Safety Answering Point at Paducah - McCracken County 911.
The information will be relayed back to KSP Post 1 for service.
All non-emergency calls should be made to: 502-395-1691, 502-395-1698, or 502-682-0379.
KSP Post 1 takes administrative calls for Mayfield Police Department, Mayfield Fire/EMS, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Fire Agencies, Lyon County EMS, and Eddyville Police Department.
