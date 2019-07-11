It’s Tick season: Heat and Rain make perfect combination for ticks to thrive

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heat and Rain is a perfect combination for ticks to thrive.
Ticks are no joke in the summertime.
River Ketcherside with Mike’s Mowing said he keeps a watchful eye out for ticks.
“I’ve been bit maybe three or four times in my entire life," he said.
Ketcherside described his experience.
"I had to pull a dead animal from underneath a shack, and I actually crawled through a tick next and crawled back through them on the way back out," Ketcherside said.
He spent about 30 minutes getting all those ticks off, but others haven’t found them as quickly. They can cause health issues.
“My grandfather actually got bit by a tick it was a lone star tick ,and he now he has an allergy to red meats,” Ketcherside said.
Bug experts said the Lone Star tick is one of the top three most prevalent ticks in the heartland along with the American Dog tick and deer tick. Vanessa Presley with the Cape Public Health center said even just hanging outside in grass puts you in danger of getting bit.
“Anyone’s at risk that’s outside your pets small children if there out playing," Presley said.
She also recommended examining yourself every time you go outside in tall grasses or wooded areas for any periods of time.
“When you are outdoors in either a work activity or pleasure activity when you finish that you need to come in and look yourself over to see if there are any ticks that could be on you,” she said.
Ketcherside said he wears long pants when working to prevent ticks from getting on his skin. He still checks himself head to toe after work.
“Every day after work when I go to take a shower and watch the grime off I always watch for ticks,” Ketcherside said.
If you plan on being outside, make sure you have a bug spray that contains DEET.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.