Illinois National Guard to leave East Cape Girardeau, to be replaced by Air Naitonal Guard and Army Reserve

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois National Guard is leaving East Cape Girardeau, but the Air National Guard and Army Reserve will take their place.
According to East Cape Girardeau Trustee Jason Tubbs, members of the Army National Guard are moving out.
The Air National Guard arrived three days ago and members of the Army Reserve will arrive tomorrow and Friday.
The floodwaters are expected to be an ongoing issue, Tubbs said, for at least another month.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.