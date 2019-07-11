IEMA recommends residents prepare for earthquakes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois sits in between the New Madrid and Wabash Valley Seismic Zones, meaning the threat of an earthquake is always present.
“Creating an environment of education, awareness and preparedness will save lives in Illinois,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Acting Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “While we cannot predict when the next major quake will occur, we can help people learn how to protect themselves and reduce damage to their homes.”
“Drop, cover and Hold On” can help prevent injury during an earthquake. A plan meant for people to get low to the ground, take cover under a study desk and hold on to that object until the shaking ends. Most casualties result from falling objects and debris caused by the earth shaking.
There are several steps people can take to help prevent injuries and property damage at home, including:
- Strapping water heaters and large appliances to wall studs
- Anchoring overhead light fixtures
- Fastening shelves to wall studs and securing cabinet doors with latches
- Strapping TVs, computers and other heavy equipment to prevent tipping
- Learning how to shut off gas, water and electricity in case the lines are damaged
Each year IEMA conducts a state-wide earthquake drill. This year it will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m.
To register for the drill, click here.
