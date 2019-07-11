Fulton County, Ky. dispatch phone lines cutting out during calls

By Jasmine Adams | July 11, 2019 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated July 11 at 11:04 AM

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Phone lines for the Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department Dispatch are cutting out during calls.

According to officials if you need to contact dispatch call (270) 236-3480 or 911.

Officials said AT&T are working to get the system back up and running.

Dispatch officials said spotty service is plaguing the entire region.

Residents in Benton, Ky. are experiencing a cell phone service outage.

911 lines are experiencing technical difficulties in Mayfield, Ky.

