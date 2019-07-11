Free tetanus shots available to flood victims, volunteers

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is offering free tetanus shots to flood victims and volunteers.
The health department said they have 55 tetanus shots available, which were provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Volunteers and flood victims from McClure, East Cape Girardeau and surrounding Alexander County can go to the Flood Command Center at McClure Village Hall on Saturday, July 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
It is first come, first served.
