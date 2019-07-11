Flash flooding stalls vehicles in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Flash flooding in Kennett left some vehicles stranded on Wednesday evening, July 10.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Lance Davis, about 10 vehicle were stranded because of flooding.
Below is video of vehicles driving through the water on St. Francis Street.
Other streets that flooded in town include: S. Vandeventer St., S. Everett St., Kennett St., Hastings St., Slicer St., Harrison St., parts of 7th St. and parts of Jones St.
Davis said the flooding is going down and should be gone by about 10 p.m.
As of around 6 p.m., he said he hadn’t heard of any homes affected by the flooding.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.