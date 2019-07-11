First Alert Thursday Outlook

The longer-range forecast will be determined by what happens with Barry, which is likely to be named over the next 24 hours in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Because steering is so weak, there is quite a bit of uncertainty with the initial path….but eventually the remnant low looks to move northward up the Mississippi Valley. Models are now bringing the outer showers with Barry into our southern counties as early as Sunday afternoon or evening…with the main impacts on Monday and Tuesday. Again this will likely be tweaked, but showers and potential thunderstorms look likely early next week…and there could be some locally heavy rainbands, so stay tuned.