First Alert: More comfortable conditions on the way

(KFVS) - A cold front is moving in which will allow for more comfortable conditions.
Lisa Michaels says high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
There is a small chance of scattered showers/storms in our southeastern counties during the afternoon that could form along the front.
Dry conditions with sunny skies will stay around through the weekend. Temperatures will warm up on Saturday back into the mid 90s, but it will not feel as sticky.
We will track a possible tropical cyclone that may bring rain to the Heartland in the beginning of next week.
Dew point levels increase during this time so it will feel muggy with higher heat index values again.
