Drier weather for the next few days, then heavy rain possible in parts of the Heartland next week

Lower dew points are pushing into the Heartland, which means less muggy weather. That should make for a pleasant night and a pleasant start to your Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s. Lots of sunshine expected on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Most of the weekend looks dry, with just a slight chance of a few PM storms. The remnants of Barry could impact the heartland as early as Sunday night and continue into Monday and Tuesday. There is the potential parts of the Heartland could see some significant rain. More on that tonight on Heartland News.