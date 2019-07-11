Deadly morning crash under investigation in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck is under investigation in Williamson County, Illinois.
The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Stotlar Rd. at the intersection of Bloomington Rd. on Thursday, July 11.
This is in the Fergestown area.
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick said his Office and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
According to Sheriff Vick, further information will be released by Williamson County Coroner Mike “Junior” Burke’s office.
