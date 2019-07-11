Crews clean muddy mess behind flood gates in Sainte Genevieve, MO

SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s the beginning of the end for the flood fight in Sainte Genevieve Missouri.
Flood gates are reopening but mud is making the clean up effort miserable.
Public works director Gary Roth says this is most mud crews have seen after a flooding event.
“A lot worse. This was a longer flood and the water was dirty the whole time,” Roth said. “"It's sloppy, it stinks, and today it's miserable out here you're sweating. You just deal with everything."
For more than two months water was pushing up on all three floodgates on the north side of town.
At its highest point, Roth says flood waters were about four feet away from going over the top of the gates.
“It was just a blessing to see them open even though we got to find a lot of mud,” Roth said. “Biggest problem up here. The north gates catch the current,so it brings the sediment in here.”
Roth says they're working quickly because if you wait the mud dries and becomes heavy.
"Of course right now it's still wet it's more like a pancake batter,” Roth said. “But the longer you wait the harder it is to move."
Roth says their goal is to remove all of the mud off the rest of Route 61 which is still several feet deep in some spots.
"We have a couple of businesses that count on this road,” Roth said. “The ferry and the lime plant's loading facility, so the longer it's down the longer they're not operating."
Not only is the mud a slipping hazard, Roth says it can also make you sick.
"Well the first thing I suggest is get your tetanus shot because you never know what you're going to get out of the water and in the mud,” Roth said. “It's a messy long duration clean up in a house just like it with us with the roads. Just try to do it as quickly and as safely as we can."
Roth says they're bringing in snow plows and other heavy equipment tomorrow.
The goal is to have all of the mud off the road this week, but Roth says other clean up efforts will still take months.
