City of East Prairie reports rampant street sign theft

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is asking for the public’s help in catching street sign thieves.
According to East Prairie City Administrator Dennis Presley, there has been rampant street sign thefts for the past four to five years.
He said the financial cost for replacing the signs will be in excess of $15,000, and the job would divert public works crews from other important tasks for several weeks this summer.
However, he said the biggest concern from the thefts is the delayed response by fire, police and EMS personnel when they’re trying to find the scene of emergency.
“Even with GPS technology, street signs are still a vital resource for public safety crews when en route to help somebody in need,” Presley said in a release.
Additionally, the street signs are important for navigation of the city by both residents and visitors.
Presley said they will arrest and prosecute anyone who steals a street sign or any other public sign. Depending on the total worth of the stolen signs, the charge could be a felony.
The city is asking for the public’s assistance in watching for those who may be involved in the theft of street signs and other public signs.
