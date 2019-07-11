Cell phone service down in Benton, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Residents in Benton, Kentucky are not able to make cell phone calls at this time.
According to the police department all cell phone service went down around 8 a.m.
Police said land lines can still be used.
Messages that use wifi seem to be going through according to police.
Police said calling and texting 911 using a cell phone will not work.
If you have an emergency you must fund a landline to call 911.
Non emergency calls should be directed to 1-270-527-1333.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.