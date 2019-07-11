Cell phone service down in Benton, Ky.

Police said calling and texting 911 will not work. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Jasmine Adams | July 11, 2019 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated July 11 at 9:26 AM

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Residents in Benton, Kentucky are not able to make cell phone calls at this time.

According to the police department all cell phone service went down around 8 a.m.

Police said land lines can still be used.

Messages that use wifi seem to be going through according to police.

Police said calling and texting 911 using a cell phone will not work.

If you have an emergency you must fund a landline to call 911.

Non emergency calls should be directed to 1-270-527-1333.

