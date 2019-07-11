Cape Girardeau police K-9 to recieve protective vest after donation

By James Long | July 11, 2019 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 4:52 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A K-9 with the Cape Girardeau, Missouri Police Department will receive body armour following a donation from a non-profit organization.

K-9 Dabo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest after a donation by Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

The vest will be embroidered with “In memory of K-9 Ike, Vancouver WA Police Department.”

The vest is expected to be delivered in eight to 10 weeks. The donation for the vest cost the non-profit $950. They are valued up to $2,283.

The non-profit from Massachusetts was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with giving K-9 body armour to save lives.

The non-profit has donated more than 3,400 vests valuing $5.7 million.

