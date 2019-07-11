Auditor sends letter to governor on Missourians waiting on tax refunds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson about helping residents who are still waiting on their tax refunds.
According to Galloway, the Dept. of Revenue said 70,000 Missourians are waiting on their refunds.
“My office has heard from Missourians who are waiting on their refunds to pay bills and for necessities,” Auditor Galloway continued. “Those bills can’t get paid with canned responses and generic excuses. Taxes are processed at the same time every year. There is no excuse for taxpayers to be experiencing this level of dysfunction.”
More than 1,000 residents have contacted the auditor’s office.
The letter to the Governor can be found here.
