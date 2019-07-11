2 arrested, deputies find methamphetamine, pills in vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men in McCracken County on July 9.
According to sheriff’s deputies around 11:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Irvin Cobb Drive and Maggie Street.
The deputy searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, prescription pills and paraphernalia.
Anthony Lynn, 31 of Bardwell and Jeremy Egan, 37 of Paducah were both placed under arrest.
Lynn faces charges of driving with one headlight, DUI first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine first offense, possession of controlled substance-drug unspecified and prescription of controlled substance not in proper container.
Egan is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine first offense and was served with a parole violation warrant for absconding from the halfway house on June 10.
Both men were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
