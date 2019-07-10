Wanted Paducah, Ky. man arrested while patrols are upped due to vehicles thefts

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to recent vehicle break-ins, there have been extra patrols in the Paducah area.
According to police, while an officer was on patrol, the officer saw a man attempt to hide behind a vehicle. The was identified as Gregory Hamilton, 32, of Paducah, Ky. and it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Hamilton told police he had marijuana on him and officers found two ounces of marijuana in his clothing.
Hamilton was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove or hide valuables to keep from being a victim of theft.
