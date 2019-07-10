Very hot and humid today, numerous storms expected too

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7PM this evening due to high heat indices. Feels like numbers will hang in the triple digits for much of the afternoon and early evening. Scattered storms will continue for the evening and some of the overnight hours. A cold front will shut off the rain from northwest to southeast tonight. There could still be a few showers in our southeastern counties early Thursday, but most of the Heartland will be dry. Dew points will drop some too, meaning it won’t be quite as humid for Thursday into Friday. The weekend looks hot with low rain chances. A tropical system may bring heavy rain back to the Heartland by early next week, more on that tonight on Heartland News.