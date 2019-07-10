3 vehicles involved in crash in Hendron, Ky.

HENDRON, Ky. (KFVS) - Several groups of officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Hendron, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 10.
Hendron Fire Department official said the crash happened on the 6200 block of Old Mayfield Rd around 10:23 a.m.
Officials learned that multiple people were injured and possibly trapped in the vehicles.
Fire department crews said the Chief along with Rescue Engine 23 and Engine 21 responded.
Crews said all occupants freed themselves from the wreckage. Officials worked to assess and care for the patients until ambulance crews arrived.
Fire officials said they were on the scene for around an hour until the disabled cars were removed and the roadway was clear.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies and three different towing companies responded to the scene as well.
