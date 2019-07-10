Traffic backed up on I-24 at 7 mile marker in McCracken Co. due to jackknifed semi truck

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate 24 at the 7 mile marker on Wednesday, July 10.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, reports indicate a jackknifed a semi truck near Exit 3 that may be adding to the traffic issue.
They say drivers on I-24 westbound through the Paducah area should be alert for slowing and stopped traffic after they pass the 11 mile marker. Drivers may consider getting off I-24 until the congestion clears.
Paducah Police and McCracken County deputies are working to help with the flow of traffic through Exit 3.
As a reminder, the entry and exit ramps are closed at I-24/US 60 Paducah Exit 4 with traffic detoured through the KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange.
The estimated duration is about two hours.
