State Rep. signs legislation to ease application process for gun owners in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Legislation in Illinois would give responsible gun owners relief from regulations by making the application process for the Firearm Owner Identification Card and concealed carry licenses easier.
According to Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville Senate Bill 1139 would affect law-abiding gun owners.
The bill has been sent to the governor for consideration.
Reitz said the bill would make the following changes to current law:
- Extend the life of renewed concealed carry licenses, by setting the new expiration date five years from the expiration of the previous license as opposed to five years from the renewal application date. This will ensure that applicants do not lose time on their license simply for renewing earlier.
- Exempt the World Shooting Complex at Sparta from recent firearm dealer licensing requirements.
- Clarify that qualified current and retired law enforcement members in Illinois are exempt from concealed carry restrictions under federal law.
- Allow off-duty law enforcement members to carry a concealed firearm while hunting.
- Allow military members to apply for a FOID or a concealed carry license when they are 18, rather than requiring the permission of a parent or guardian.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.