Rt. 13 in Marion closed Wednesday and Thursday; detour Main Street

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Major road closures in Marion, Illinois are diverting traffic around the city.
Union Pacific is currently fixing the railroad tracks, in turn blocking off Route 13 that turns in to Deyoung Street.
If you’re headed east into town from Interstate 57, you will need to detour right to Court Street, then left to Main Street around the Marion Town Square, and finally left on Fair Rd. to get back on Rt. 13.
According to Mayor Mike Absher, the rails are completely rotted out, which is causing a rough passover for car traffic.
For five years, thousands of vehicles and tires drive over this railway, at the risk of the rough railways. Absher said this is a long-time request for this fix.
City street crews out assisting traffic, but you still need to modify your schedule.
“If you hit it at five o’clock, if you it hit it at 12 o’clock, one o’clock, eight o’clock, you’re going to get delayed. If you can modify your schedule five or ten minutes plus or minus, you’ll make your life a whole lot easier and for everybody else. And just be a little bit patient with us," Absher said.
The road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The mayor said the road will be back open by Friday morning.
