Registration open for next Citizen Academy in Cape Girardeau

Registration open for next Citizen Academy in Cape Girardeau
The sessions take place twice yearly, starting in March and August.
By Amber Ruch | July 10, 2019 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 11:13 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Registration is open for the summer/fall session of the City of Cape Girardeau’s Citizen Academy.

You can click here to sign up.

The sessions take place twice yearly, starting in March and August, and require a two-hour commitment each week for 10 weeks.

The tentative dates and topics include:

  • August 22 – Orientation/Budget
  • August 29 – Development Dept. & Neighborhoods
  • Sept 5 – Economy, Jobs & Tourism
  • Sept 12 – Airport
  • Sept 19 – Streets & Wastewater Tour
  • Sept 26 – Public Works Dept.
  • Oct 3 – Police Dept.
  • Oct 10 – Fire Dept.
  • Oct 17 – Parks & Recreation Dept. (SportsPlex)
  • Oct 24 – Mock Council Meeting & Graduation

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.