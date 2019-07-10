Registration open for next Citizen Academy in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Registration is open for the summer/fall session of the City of Cape Girardeau’s Citizen Academy.
The sessions take place twice yearly, starting in March and August, and require a two-hour commitment each week for 10 weeks.
The tentative dates and topics include:
- August 22 – Orientation/Budget
- August 29 – Development Dept. & Neighborhoods
- Sept 5 – Economy, Jobs & Tourism
- Sept 12 – Airport
- Sept 19 – Streets & Wastewater Tour
- Sept 26 – Public Works Dept.
- Oct 3 – Police Dept.
- Oct 10 – Fire Dept.
- Oct 17 – Parks & Recreation Dept. (SportsPlex)
- Oct 24 – Mock Council Meeting & Graduation
