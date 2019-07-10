Red Cross starts assessing flood damage in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Another disaster relief agency joins the flood fight in Northern Alexander County, Illinois.
Staff with the American Red Cross are now helping homeowners assess the damage and prepare to clean up the mess made from the persistent flooding event.
So far the non-profit has opened nine new flood disaster cases in East Cape Girardeau and McClure, and the Red Cross hopes to help more flood victims in the future.
Greg Gabelman was one of the first people to start sandbagging and help neighbors evacuate the flooded trailer park in East Cape.
When Illinois Route 146 closed between East Cape and the bridge, he says his stress level went through the roof.
“Well they said nobody in, nobody out and what little I had left I felt was in danger,” Gabelman said. “It’s good to have somebody like the Red Cross to come in and help. I’ve been displaced going on a month now.”
Gabelman says he is staying at an RV park across the river because his trailer in East Cape now has a foot of water on the inside.
“I’m sure all of the insulation is gone," Gabelman said. "All of the underpinnings is gone. All the plywood will have to be replaced.”
Today staff with the American Red Cross gave Gabelman and some of his neighbors cleaning supplies and some cash to buy things they need.
“Mainly groceries," Gabelman said. "We very hastily got out of there and got very few clothes. That is something I plan on getting Thursday or Friday.”
Disaster worker Ken Barger says one of the first things the Red Cross looks for is how much flood water is inside a home.
“If it gets into the living space of the home that is where we come in and try to help them," Barger said. "We give them emergency help. We don’t help them for weeks and weeks, but we do help them get on their feet the first couple of days to help them figure out how they are going to recover.”
At this point, Gabelman does not expect to return home until September 1st and thinks the recovery effort will take months.
“As long as the river keeps falling, they should be able to open some gates and hopefully we’ll see it come out of here pretty fast," Gabelman said. "But even after it’s gone we’ve got a lot of issues to deal with before anything can be cleaned up even.”
If you’re a flood victim and want to open a disaster case you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or log on to redcross.org
A church in Jackson, MO is also stockpiling their own cleaning supplies to help flood victims.
The New McKendree United Methodist Church has more than 500 flood buckets ready for delivery.
Anyone in need of cleaning supplies can contact the church directly to reserve their free bucket.
Right now the church is not taking any more physical donations but will still accept fully stocked flood buckets.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.