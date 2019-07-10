Police search for non-compliant sex offender in Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are searching for 57-year-old Larry Eugene Glass.
State Police said Glass is a wanted for being non-compliant with the Ky. Sex Offender Registry.
He was last known to live in Paducah but has failed to verify his address since early 2019 according to state police.
Glass has an active warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, a class D felony.
Anyone with information on the current location of Larry Glass are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
