Police: Paducah man soiled himself in attempt to escape custody

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a man soiled himself in an attempt to distract detectives so he could try to escape custody.
Terrence S. Silas, 29, of Paducah, was charged with possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle - prohibited, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating on suspended or revoked operators license, DUI - first offense and resisting arrest.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, detectives saw a 2011 Ford Taurus being driven in the parking lot of a business at South 9th Street and Ohio Streets in Paducah.
Detectives say they say the driver, later identified as Silas, and his passenger drinking a large beer.
When detectives tried to pull the vehicle over, they say Silas immediately sped up and left the area. The pursuit continued for several minutes until they say Silas ultimately got out of the car and ran around South 12th Street and Adams Street.
Detectives say they were able to catch Silas, at which time they say he started fighting and resisting arrest. During the struggle, they say he soiled himself in an attempt to distract them so he could get away.
He was eventually taken into custody without incident.
After being taken to the sheriff’s office, detectives say Silas again soiled himself in the interview room.
He was then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The passenger was cited and released for possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle - prohibited.
