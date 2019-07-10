Paducah Police looking for 2 men suspected of steal $2,100 in merchandise and gift cards from Walmart

PADUCAH. Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public’s help to find two men suspected of stealing from the Walmart in Paducah, Kentucky.
According to police, the suspects entered the store on Saturday afternoon and selected merchandise from the store. While checking out, one of the suspects distracted the cashier while the other manipulated the cash register.
The two left the store without paying for the merchandise, valued at $2,100 in items and gift cards.
One is described as a white male with a beard and mustache, wearing a lime green, reflective shirt and the other is a black male, wearing a Chicago Bulls ball cap.
The Paducah Police Department reminds businesses to caution their employees to be extra vigilant when selling numerous gift cards. The police department has investigated several instances of this type of theft recently.
Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550
